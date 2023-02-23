Russian spokesperson deems freezing of talks between Baku-Yerevan counterproductive

23 February 2023 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Spokesperson of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova expressed that the country considers freezing of talks on the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations counterproductive.

Speaking at the weakly briefing, the official pointed out Moscow’s consistent contribution to the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations.

"The Russian Defense Ministry and Russian peacekeepers have been making enormous efforts in conjunction with Foreign Ministry to resolve the situation around the Lachin-Khankandi road. Since December 12, 2022, more than two and a half tons of humanitarian cargo was delivered to the region in interaction with charitable organizations. No matter how tense the situation in the region is, we consider freezing the negotiation processes under this pretext counterproductive," she added.

Emphasizing that such linkages delineate the prospects for sustainable peace and stability throughout the South Caucasus, Zakharova noted that Russia will provide all the necessary support to hold the regular meetings of the trilateral working group for unblocking economic and transport ties in the region and the commission on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as new negotiating rounds on a peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers.

Similarly, in an interview with TASS, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin underlined that the country welcomes any initiatives that can support efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.

According to him, as long as duplication and competition among the mediation efforts are undertaken, any efforts are welcome.

"It is in this vein that we perceive the initiative of such a large and influential country as Egypt to assist the peace process between Baku and Yerevan," Galuzin added.

He also stated that Russi provides consistent assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in developing the parameters of a peace treaty.

“We provide consistent assistance to the parties in the development of a peace treaty. These steps should lead to the creation of conditions for a lasting, sustainable and just peace in the region, which will be a reflection of the peace agreement," the deputy minister said.

The official emphasized that the country's mediation will ensure a constructive and meaningful dialogue in order to find mutually acceptable solutions that take into account the interests of both sides.

“We also conveyed to our partner's Russian considerations on the basic principles and parameters of the peace process, taking into account the approaches of the parties,” he added.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan on November 10, 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin districts. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historical Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz