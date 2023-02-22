Engineering troops of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces hold drills [PHOTO/VIDEO]

22 February 2023 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the plan approved by Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, parts and units of the engineering troops of Azerbaijan held special tactical drills.

Engineering Troops servicemen complete tasks on reconnaissance of the area, detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ammunition using mine detectors in the specially equipped engineering camp while attending classes with military personnel from the Azerbaijani Army and Turkish Armed Forces, Azernews informs, referring to the Defence Ministry.

The main goal of the classes is to increase the professionalism and combat readiness of military personnel providing engineering support, as well as their capacity to use contemporary engineering methods and armament-related equipment effectively.

