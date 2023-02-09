Snowfall expected in Baku

The National Hydrometeorological Service forecasts a snowfall in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula at night on February 10, Azernews reports.

The amount of precipitation will decrease towards the morning and it will be primarily dry.

The northeastern wind will be followed by the moderate northwestern wind in the daytime.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be -3 - 1 °C at night, +1 and +3 °C in the daytime. The atmospheric pressure will reach 777 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent.

Intermittent snowfall and sleet are expected in other parts of the country.

Precipitation will stop in the evening. East wind will get stronger in some districts.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +3 °C and +7 °C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the temperature is expected to be -17°C and -12 °C at night, -7 °C and -2 °C in the daytime.

