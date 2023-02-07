Azerbaijanis honor memory of victims of quake victims in Turkiye [PHOTO]

7 February 2023 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Since early morning today, Azerbaijani citizens have been coming to the Turkish Embassy in Baku to honor the memory of the earthquake victims, Azernews reports.

Residents of the capital bring flowers to the embassy in memory of those killed in the earthquake in Turkiye.

Besides, the Turkish embassy in Baku and the country's Consulate General in Nakhchivan appealed to Azerbaijani citizens for the collection of humanitarian aid to help victims of quake-hit regions, Azernews reports.

The aid is collected in Baku at the Dogtas furniture stores. Besides, goods can be donated to the Consulate General in Nakhchivan at 17 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Nakhchivan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani rescuers, sent to quake-hit Turkiye following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, are conducting search operations in Kahramanmaras.

During the operations, they recovered the body of a person from under the rubble.

Additionally, a team of 34 Azerbaijani doctors was also dispatched to Türkiye, to assist the victims.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

