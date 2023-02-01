Azerbaijan, Israel discuss fostering bilateral relations

1 February 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

On February 1, Azerbaijani State Border Service Chief Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev had a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Azernews reports.

Elchin Guliyev congratulated Yoav Galant on his appointment as the defense minister of Israel.

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in all areas of shared interest, emphasized the high level of relations between the two nations, and exchanged opinions on how the bilateral relationship in the area of security and border protection was progressing.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

The decision to establish an embassy in Israel in 2022 is regarded as the beginning of a new era in the bilateral relationship. The inauguration of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will elevate bilateral political ties and provide a powerful impetus for the growth of relations in all spheres, including travel and technology.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz