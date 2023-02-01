Azerbaijan, ECO mull attack on Tehran embassy

1 February 2023 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri discussed on the phone the Tehran embassy attack, Azernews reports.

Noziri condemned the armed attack and expressed condolences over the death of an embassy security officer. He also stressed the need to bring the perpetrator to justice as soon as possible.

Thanking for the support, Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan will take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators and the plotters behind this crime are brought to justice. He underlined the responsibility of host countries to prevent attacks on diplomatic missions located on their territory.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27.

