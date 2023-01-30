Azerbaijani, Omani Speakers discuss deepening cooperation [PHOTO]

30 January 2023 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her Omani counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali have discussed further cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

They met on the sidelines of the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Algeria.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the current state of relations between the two countries and parliaments. The positive role of the legislative bodies in deepening bilateral relations was emphasized, including the importance of cooperation and mutual support in international parliamentary organizations. The activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement established on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president, and the work done in preparation for the next conference of that platform were discussed at the meeting.

Sahiba Gafarova also reported on the terrorist attack against the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, stressing that Azerbaijan demands a transparent and objective investigation into the embassy attack. She also noted that many countries strongly condemned the act of terror.

The Azerbaijani official spoke in-depth about the situation in the area following Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War as well as the extensive construction and restoration work being done in our territories that have been freed from occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz