AzTU delegation visits several universities in Turkiye to build relations [PHOTO]

On January 26, a delegation headed by the rector of the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), Vilayat Valiyev, visited the cities of Istanbul, Gebze, and Corum in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the AzTU delegation met with representatives from Bogazici, Istanbul Technical University, Hitit University, Tubitak Bilgem, Bilisim Vadisi, and SAHA Istanbul (SAHA Istanbul Defense Aerospace Cluster).

During the meeting with Bogazici University rector Mehmet Naci Inci, the Azerbaijani university delegation discussed the organization of joint international conferences and the implementation of research in the fields of information technology and economics. The parties agreed to hold international conferences dedicated to the 100th birthday anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of Turkiye's establishment, and the 160th anniversary of Bogazici University in the third quarter of 2023.

In the meeting with Istanbul Technical University (ITU) rector Ismail Koyuncu and the AzTU delegation discussed energy, logistics, advanced transport technologies, scientific publications, and joint teaching topics, as well as internships between the universities. In addition, preliminary preparations are underway for a workshop that ITU, AzTU, and Tashkent State University of Communications will hold on April 26-28, 2023 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as well as a joint center to be created by all three universities in the field of transport and logistics.

During the meeting of AzTU representatives with the head of Tubitak Bilgem, Ali Gorcin, ideas were exchanged regarding the study of Bilgem's teaching experience in the field of cyber security, and the creation of a similar laboratory at the AzTU in this direction. The possibility of sending AzTU students to Bilgem for cyber security training in 2023 was also mentioned at the meeting. At the same time, discussions were held regarding the benefits of AzTU faculty from Bilgem's research experience in the field of cybersecurity.

In the meeting with the General Director of Turkiye's Silicon Valley Ahmet Serdar Ibrahimcioglu, the situation regarding the establishment of the "Baku Center of Silicon Valley" as a technopark at AzTU was discussed. It was noted that the center is planned to be established by the second quarter of 2023. The parties also exchanged views on the possibility of AzTU students participating in startup competitions held by Silicon Valley.

AzTU meeting with the delegation led by the general director of SAHA Istanbul, Ilhami Keles, discussed the implementation of joint training and scientific-research activities. In addition, it was stated that the possibility of applying to the MBA program of the SAHA Istanbul Academy in Azerbaijan will be investigated.

During the meeting of AzTU delegation with Hitit University rector Ali Osman Ozturk joint teaching and research activities in the fields of engineering and food technologies were discussed. In addition, it was decided to explore the possibility of a dual degree program in food engineering at the master's level. Discussions were also held regarding the participation of AzTU and Hitit University in joint projects related to the restoration of Fuzuli District, which is twinned with the city of Corum.

The delegation headed by the rector of AzTU, Vilayat Valiyev, included Vice-Rector for International Relations Fariz Mammadov and Director of the Center for Cooperation between Universities and Enterprises and Continuing Education Aynura Ismayilova.

