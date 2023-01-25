Azerbaijani, Iranian top diplomats discuss co-op amid meeting between presidential aide & Tehran envoy in Baku [PHOTO]

25 January 2023 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani and Iranian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian met on the fringes of the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation in Tashkent on January 24 to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, Azernews reports, citing the minister's tweet.

“Had a meeting w/@Amirabdolahian, Foreign Minister of #Iran, on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of @ECO_int Council of Ministers. Issues related to bilateral & multilateral cooperation agenda btw Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as latest situation in the region were discussed,” the minister tweeted.

In the meantime, Hikmat Hajiyev, the foreign policy aide of the Azerbaijani president, and Seyed Abbas Mousavi, the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan met in Baku, the latter tweeted.

"Today in Tashkent & Baku; Diplomacy works!" the Iranian ambassador tweeted.

---

