Azerbaijan, FAO to further work on environmental protection projects

31 January 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry has approved a strategy for environmental protection, including on the country's liberated territories, for the next five years, Azernews reports, citing ministerial advisor Rasim Sattarzada.

In a regional seminar dedicated to the joint activities of the FAO representative offices in Azerbaijan, he said that a number of monitoring activities are expected to be carried out both by the ministry and jointly with FAO

"We have many projects with the FAO, and we intend to keep implementing environmental protection projects with the support of this organization. Also, with the technical support of the FAO, we conducted an inventory of forests and created an appropriate information system," he noted.

He also spoke about the intended projects with FAO aimed at preventing climate change.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.

