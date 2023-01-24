Azerbaijani foreign minister visiting Uzbekistan

24 January 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is off to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

On the sidelines of the visit, the minister is scheduled for high-level bilateral meetings.

The Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was established in 1964 to bolster economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye. In 1992, seven more countries joined the organization, bringing the total number to 10 - Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

