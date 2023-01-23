Azerbaijani mine agency clears 423 ha of territories of mines on 16-21 Jan 23 [PHOTO]

23 January 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan army’s engineer-sapper units have defused another batch of Armenia-laid landmines in districts liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Mine Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

From 16 to 21 January, 15 anti-personnel mines, 20 anti-tank mines, and 93 unexploded ordnance were discovered in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Lachin, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The agency reports that 423 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13, 2022. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads, linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

