Tree planting in deforested Azerbaijani Jabrayil District underway [PHOTO]

24 January 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Tree planting activities in Jabrayil District, deforested throughout the 30-year-long occupation, are underway, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Forestry Development Service.

Since the end of last year, tree planting activities have been conducted in Jabrayil District on the grounds of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center, Smart Seedlings, and Forest of Friendship Complex, as well as in the surrounding areas.

According to Jabbar Garibov, a representative of the Azerbaijani Forestry Development Service, 8,100 seedlings of various types of trees were planted in the Forest of Friendship and surrounding terraces with the help of employees from the Regional Forestry Center over the past week.

"As part of the project, implemented jointly by the Forestry Development Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the General Department of Forestry of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkiye, nearly 50,000 seedlings of various types of trees have been planted on an area of​ ​more than 54 hectares," Garibov said.

Three million trees will be planted in Azerbaijan as part of reforestation efforts in 2023. More than five tons of seeds from 21 different species were planted on 14 hectares in 2022.

On May 3, 2022, the president signed a decree on measures to create a green energy zone in the country’s liberated territories.

Under the decree, $1.3 million shall be allocated from the presidential reserve fund to attract a specialized international consulting company to develop an appropriate concept and master plan for the creation of a green energy zone on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

On October 20, 2022, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center, Smart Seedlings, and Forest of Friendship Complex.

