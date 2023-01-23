Azernews.Az

Monday January 23 2023

Hand grenade found in Baku's Nizami District [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 January 2023 13:27 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Hasanova
A hand grenade was found in Keshla village, Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

The hotline 112 was notified of the discovery of military ammunition in the village of Keshla in Baku's Nizami District.

The special emergency rescue service of the MES was immediately sent to the scene to deal with the mine clearance.

After carrying out appropriate security measures on the spot, together with law enforcement officers, it was established that the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene consisted of one F-1 hand grenade wrapped in a bag and a grenade fuse.

During the additional inspection of the scene and surrounding area, no other dangerous or suspicious items were discovered.

