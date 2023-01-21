Azerbaijan's economy minister, head of Credit Suisse discuss potential areas of collaboration

21 January 2023 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Mikayil Jabbarov, the minister of economy for Azerbaijan, spoke with Axel Lehmann, the head of Credit Suisse, one of the biggest banks in Switzerland, about potential avenues for collaboration, Azernews reports per the minister’s tweet.

In accordance with the tweet, the Davos Economic Forum's framework was used to discuss cooperative issues.

In addition, concerns about maintaining financial stability in the face of global challenges, as well as economic opportunities and cooperation outlook, were discussed during the meeting with Lehmann, held on January 18 as part of the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the Davos Economic Forum, the tweet added.

