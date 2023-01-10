Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 10 2023

Azerbaijan to allocate $11.3bn for Karabakh & Eastern Zangazur reconstruction until 2026 [PHOTO]

10 January 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to allocate $11.3bn for Karabakh & Eastern Zangazur reconstruction until 2026
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan will allocate AZN19.2 billion ($11.3bn) for the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur until 2026, Azernews reports, referring to economist and MP Vugar Bayramov.

