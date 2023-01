7 January 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Military personnel from Azerbaijan have arrived in Turkey to take part in the Winter-2023 drills, Azernews reports via the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

"The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who will take part in the exercises have arrived in Kars. Welcome, good luck in the exercises!" the ministry said.

---

