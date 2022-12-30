Azerbaijan, Israel eye development prospects in bilateral ties

30 December 2022 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and the Israeli Foreign Ministry political directorate Head Ambassador Aliza Bin Nun discussed the current situation and development prospects in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres of bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during political consultations between the two countries within the framework of the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Israel on December 28-29, 2022.

The sides also eyed the practical issues related to the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz.

In addition, a meeting was held between the head of the Azerbaijan Development Assistance Agency (AIDA) Elmeddin Mehdiyev and the deputy head of the Israeli Agency for International Development and Cooperation (MASHAV) Aviv Ezra.

Meetings were also organized with representatives of Israeli educational and research centers.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

