Azerbaijan develops general plan for Khankandi, Khojavand, Fuzuli – State Committee on Urban Planning, Architecture

24 December 2022 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A general plan for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Khojavand, Fuzuli cities and other places has been developed, Chairman of the country's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference "Great Return: The Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy", dedicated to the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz