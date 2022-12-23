Number of supporters of peaceful rally on Azerbaijan's Lachin road growing [PHOTO]

23 December 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The peaceful rally continues on Azerbaijan’s Khankandi-Lachin road to stop the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan, and to allow their monitoring, Trend reports from the scene.

About 20 representatives of several non-governmental and volunteer organizations have recently joined the rally.

At present, they are chanting slogans about the need for primary monitoring of the environmental catastrophe and other complications associated with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan. The activity of the peaceful protesters shows that they will not leave the territory until their demands are met.

---

