Russian peacekeepers working to resolve situation on Lachin road - Russian FM

23 December 2022 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian peacekeepers are working to resolve the situation on the Lachin road, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, held today in Moscow, Trend reports.

He noted that the parties discussed the aggravation of the situation on the Lachin road.

"We have confirmed that Russian peacekeepers are working literally hourly to resolve the situation. We are in favor of resolving disagreements on the mining of ore deposits in the region as soon as possible. It is necessary to minimize this topic as much as possible. We proceed from the fact that everyone should strictly adhere to the commitments contained in the trilateral statement," Lavrov said.

