Azerbaijan refutes Armenia's UNSC claims as false and groundless

Azerbaijan has resolutely rejected claims by Armenia's UN Permanent Mission against the country on the ground that they are completely false and groundless, Azerbaijan’s representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on December 21.

During the speech, Aliyev expressed deep regret over Armenia's misuse of the Security Council for a state campaign of manipulation, distortion, and falsification.

Aliyev once again pointed out that the Karabakh economic region, which is erroneously called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ by Armenia and some members of the council, is an internationally recognized sovereign region of Azerbaijan, which was occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years, as is reaffirmed in the Security Council's resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884.

Talking about the current events around the Lachin road, Aliyev stressed that the road is completely located on the territory of Azerbaijan, in Lachin District.

“It was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in May 1992. The population of Lachin, which numbered more than 77,000 citizens [before the occupation], was forced to leave their native lands and homes, and the city and surrounding villages were looted and burned by the Armenian troops. Two years ago, after the 2020 second Karabakh war, in accordance with the sixth point of the trilateral statement, when the Lachin District was returned to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani state guaranteed the safety of people, vehicles, and goods moving along the Lachin road,” he said.

The diplomat underlined that the Lachin road is not closed by the Azerbaijani government nor the peaceful protesters, stressing that the movement of citizens, cargo, and vehicles along the route remains unchanged, and the peacekeepers continue to fulfill their duties related to the protection of the route.

He also added that according to the trilateral statement, the Lachin road is intended to be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes and misuse of it is a violation of the terms of the trilateral statement and is unacceptable.

Aliyev noted that claims about the humanitarian consequences of the situation are also false, as there are no obstacles to the supply of goods or essential health services.

Further, Aliyev underlined that for more than two years, Armenia, in violation of the fourth point of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, refused to completely withdraw its armed forces and illegal armed formations from Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, and continue their illegal military operations there.

He also pointed out violations of the trilateral statement, such as Armenia’s refusal to share maps of the hundreds of thousands of mines it has planted and continued to do so even after the war.

Noting the recent incidents with the finding of over 2,700 mines produced in Armenia in 2021, the official summed up that after the signing of the trilateral statement, 276 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of anti-personnel mines, 46 of them, including 35 civilians, died.

“The goal is clear - Armenia is trying to use every means to hinder Azerbaijan's efforts to restore and return hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons to their homes,” he said.

Moreover, he informed the participants about Armenia’s environmental terrorism in the region by plundering mineral deposits, carrying out mining operations, as well as wastewater treatment and land reclamation, without observing environmental technical standards.

“Azerbaijan's position in this regard is clear, principled and consistent, based on international law and international practice. Immediately after the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan began the process of normalization of interstate relations with Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including through the signing of a peace treaty," he added.

Commenting on the discussions in the council, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted in a statement that it has become another platform for the international community to become more aware of Azerbaijan's grounded concerns, including Armenia’s deliberate and constant violation of obligations taken as part of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

“In his statement, the representative of Azerbaijan rejected all accusations of Armenia in alleged blocking of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, ‘blockade’ and ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in relation to Armenian residents, saying that all these claims are absolutely false and unfounded,” the ministry noted.

The ministry reiterated its call on the international community to persuade Armenia to reciprocate its offer of Azerbaijan, cease its political and military provocations, abandon its aggressive rhetoric and actions, and engage in good faith in direct negotiations to find a peaceful diplomatic solution to all issues pertaining to inter-state relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

