Official: Vehicles passing freely through Lachin road

21 December 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Numerous social media videos show that vehicles are passing freely through the Lachin road, Azernews reports, citing Ayxan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"@MFAofArmenia continues to promote false narratives about the road `blockade' and number of #Armenians present in Garabag region of #Azerbaijan. Numerous videos circulated on social media clearly show cars freely passing through the Lachin road," he tweeted.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory in Karabakh. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz