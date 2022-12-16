Azerbaijani eco-activists urging to stop illegal exploitation of deposits in Karabakh [VIDEO]

16 December 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani eco-activists [peacefully protesting near Shusha] on the Lachin road won't leave until their demands are met, said an employee of the ‘Ecosphere’ Socio-Ecological Center Zhalia Ismayilova who came to support the peaceful protesters, Trend reports from the scene.

"We have been participating in the peaceful environmental protest for the fifth day. We are against the illegal exploitation of our resources and our demands before the peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War] haven’t changed," Ismayilova noted.

According to her, the activities of the ‘Ecosphere’ Socio-Ecological Center are aimed at teaching the younger generation the basics of ecology, and the sustainable development of ecosystems.

"We are concerned over the processes on the territory of Karabakh, but we believe that measures will be taken and the consequences will be eliminated. We’ll stand to the last," she added.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz