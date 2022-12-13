Azerbaijani FM eyes bilateral agenda with Portuguese, Maltese counterparts [PHOTO]

13 December 2022 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Portuguese counterpart João Gomez Cravinho discussed bilateral relations between the countries and noted the potential for their development, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers met on the fringes of a meeting in Belgium

Further, the Azerbaijani minister stressed the considerable potential for the development of economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries. He informed his counterpart on the post-Karabakh conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan's steps towards peace, reconstruction activities on liberated lands, and green energy projects. He also outlined the existing landmine threat in the South Caucasus.

In his turn, Cravinho expressed his country's interest in enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Besides, the sides held discussions on energy security issues and Azerbaijani-EU relations. They talked about Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of energy security, energy exports to Europe, and the development of renewable energy resources.

Furthermore, Bayramov met with his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional and international situation.

Speaking at the meeting, Bayramov outlined bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Malta in policy, economy, energy, investment, and other fields. He noted the importance of using the existing potential for the development of relations between the two countries.

Besides, the minister updated his colleague on the current regional situation in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the reconstruction work on the liberated lands, Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as the Armenian provocations against Azerbaijan, including the land mine threat.

In turn, Borg emphasized effective cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms along with bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Malta. He also noted the importance of ongoing meetings in the development of political dialogue between the two countries.

Speaking of energy security's growing significance against the backdrop of recent world events, the Maltese minister emphasized Azerbaijan's considerable contribution to European energy security in particular.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister is on a visit to Belgium to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union's (EU) Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries.

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews' staff journalist

