Azerbaijani officials eye exploitation of deposits with Russian peacekeepers [VIDEO]

9 December 2022 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A monitoring group, which will investigate the issue of illegal exploitation of natural resources, once again visited Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, to conduct environmental observation, Azernews reports via Azerbaijani State Television (AzTV).

The group consisted of employees of the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company.

Azerbaijan has earlier sent specialists to investigate the illicit exploitation of mineral resources on the Khankandi-Shusha road.

Crossing the Azerbaijani territory under the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment, the officials continued negotiations with the command of peacekeepers at the Peacekeeping Force Headquarters.

The ministers expressed serious concerns and discontent over the illicit exploitation of minerals as part of illegal economic activities carried out in Azerbaijan's territories, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, as well as over the resulting environmental and other consequences. The sides emphasized the importance of monitoring and inventorying property, as well as conducting ecological studies at deposits where illegal mining is carried out.

In accordance with the meeting, Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry issued a joint statement.

During the meeting, a number of questions were discussed, including the inspection of the deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold deposit and the Demirli copper and molybdenum deposit, as well as the cessation of illegal exploitation, monitoring, and inventory in various areas, the organization of cadastral registration of property, assessments of the risk to the environment and to the sources of ground and surface water, and the elimination of the consequences of the damage caused.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Relevant contacts will be maintained. Additional information will be provided to the public.

