Azerbaijan suppressing and continue to further suppress illegal activities on its lands

7 December 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC crossing to the Azerbaijani territory of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment held talks with the command of peacekeepers at the Peacekeeping Force Headquarters in Khojaly on December 3, Trend reports.

The sides expressed serious concerns and discontent over the illicit mineral exploitation as part of illegal economic activities carried out in Azerbaijan's territories, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, as well as over the resulting environmental and other consequences.

Following the discussions held at the Khojaly headquarters, a road map preparation involving the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as other relevant structures, has commenced for working in the mentioned areas.

Azerbaijan has once again displayed 'political will', while Armenia attempted to replicate the lie again. A number of Armenian social media platforms tried to portray Azerbaijani specialists as "scouts", and the monitoring conducted by Azerbaijan as a "military provocation". Only Armenian "logic" is capable of this.

The Azerbaijani and international community has repeatedly witnessed the lies of Armenians both during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the second Karabakh War, and in the subsequent period.

During an occupation period, Azerbaijani lands were subjected to Armenian destruction, natural resources were plundered, and illegal mining was carried out.

Russian peacekeepers are deployed on Azerbaijani lands, and the monitoring of these territories by Azerbaijani public agencies is quite normal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz