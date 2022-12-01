President Ilham Aliyev awards rector of Baku Higher Oil School

1 December 2022 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the New Azerbaijan Party, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding persons actively involved in the public and political life of Azerbaijan.

Among those awarded is Elmar Gasimov, rector of Baku Higher Oil School, a board member of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP). He was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of 3rd degree.

