Group of persons awarded Honored Journalist, personal scholarship of Azerbaijani president

30 November 2022 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree conferring the honorary title of Honored Journalist and a personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to persons actively participating in the public and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the honorary title Honored Journalist was awarded to the following persons: Ilham Aliyev, and Algish Musayev.

Personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was awarded to the following persons: Zahid Xalilov, Vagif Shadli, and Misirxan Valiyev.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz