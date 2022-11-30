Azerbaijani, Russian top ministers to meet in Moscow

30 November 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on December 5, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

She made the remarks during a weekly briefing on November 30.

Zakharova noted that the top diplomats will discuss the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the context of the declaration on cooperation, signed by the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents in Moscow on February 22.

"It is also planned to thoroughly discuss a number of topical regional and international stories. Special attention will be paid to the discussion and implementation of the tripartite agreements of 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021, and 31 October this year. They are designed to ensure the comprehensive normalization of the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," Zakharova added.

---

