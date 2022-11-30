Azerbaijani Sunday school resumes lessons in Paris [PHOTO]

30 November 2022 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Sunday school has resumed the teaching process in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

The project is implemented by the Association Dialogue France-Azerbaïdjan (ADFA) with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in France, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, and the Alim Scientific Association.

The ceremony to resume the teaching process took place at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris.

Azerbaijani ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva spoke at the school's opening ceremony.

" As a result of the successful state policy, we now communicate with Azerbaijanis in their native language in any country worldwide. This is our great and valuable asset. We have been able to preserve the uniqueness and richness of our language, which was subjected to various influences and serious trials," she said.

The ambassador thanked the organizers for resuming the Azerbaijani language classes suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her speech, Leyla Abdullayeva emphasized that Natavan Sunday school will provide great opportunities for children to study the Azerbaijani language and learn more about Azerbaijani culture and history.

She outlined that the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris will periodically join classes and implement projects at the school.

"Mother tongue is very important for every person. Today, the Azerbaijani language is the best means of connecting our compatriots in a foreign country. I am sure that our children here will learn our mother tongue with great enthusiasm. They will preserve it and pass it on to future generations. This is an important mission and duty of each Azerbaijani. Regardless of where they live, they will preserve their mother tongue and traditions like the apple of their eye, keep our language alive, master it perfectly, and strengthen our ties with each other," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Deputy chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev recalled that the first Karabakh school for Azerbaijanis living abroad was established in the city of Nantes at the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in order to teach Azerbaijanis living abroad the native language.

He noted that the Diaspora committee will always continue to care for Azerbaijanis living abroad and wished the children further success in learning their mother tongue.

Director of Natavan Sunday school Aytan Muradova introduced the teaching staff which includes Azerbaijani language linguist Kamala Gulmammadova, Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova, and pianist Saida Zulfugarova.

The purpose of opening the school is to teach the Azerbaijani language to children in France and popularize Azerbaijan's culture and traditions.

Before the opening of the school in 2021-2022, ADFA held virtual classes in the Azerbaijani language in Paris and other parts of France.

