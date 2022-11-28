Azerbaijan: Nakhchivan State Customs Committee abolished - decree

28 November 2022 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Nakhchivan State Customs Committee has been abolished, and the Main Department has been established, Azernews reports on November 28.

This was reflected in the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on amending the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 4, 2012 No. 646 on the approval of the "Regulations on the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the structure of the committee".

to be updated

---

