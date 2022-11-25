Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Azerbaijani president receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

25 November 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The sides exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the negotiation process regarding the peace treaty between the two countries, and the results of the meeting held in Brussels on border delimitation.

