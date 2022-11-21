Turkiye’s top official raps anti-Azerbaijani French resolution

21 November 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

In our relations with Azerbaijan, we are driven by the principle of “one nation, two states” in all spheres, Turkiye’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay told a presser, Azernews reports.

He also commented on the anti-Azerbaijan resolution by the French Senate.

“A few weeks ago, I visited Shusha. Now large-scale restoration and construction work is underway in the region. Those lands belong to Azerbaijan, which were occupied 30 years ago. We saw destroyed villages. Now the authentic owners of those lands have come back to those lands. However, France passes a resolution and claims that those are Armenian lands. This is not wide of the mark and is proved by the fact that throughout the period of occupation, Armenians only destroyed Karabakh, without creating anything there,” Fuat Oktay said.

