Azerbaijan, Pakistan to boost military cooperation

The delegation headed by Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev is taking part in the 11th International Defense Exhibition IDEAS 2022 in Pakistan's Karachi city, Azernews reports.

The minister got acquainted with the stands at the international defense exhibition, including visiting the stand of the Turkiye's Defense Industry Committee.

Madat Guliyev also held a meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, during which they discussed issues of mutual interest and prospects for military-technical cooperation.

Muhammad Israr Tareen welcomed Guliyev at IDEAS 2022 and said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial and brotherly relations.

Emphasizing the significance of cooperation between the two countries, he stated that there are opportunities to improve mutual cooperation in defense production.

The federal minister also assured Pakistan’s wholehearted support for the sovereignty and defense of Azerbaijan.

The event, which will last from November 15-18, is attended by over 300 delegations from over 57 countries.

On June 9, 2022, Pakistan and Azerbaijan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is a special political bond between Pakistan and Azerbaijan that transcends their geographical distance. It opens the door for collaboration in a number of fields, notably those related to business and the military.

Since Azerbaijan's independence, various events have been held to discuss how to boost multifaceted cooperation, as well as trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The two fraternal nations enjoy strategic partnership relations.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

