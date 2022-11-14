Azerbaijani border district comes under shelling by Armenian armed forces

14 November 2022 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Positions of the Azerbaijani army in the directions of Istisu (Kalbajar) and Khojavand came under shelling by units of the Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army in Istisu, Kalbajar District, were targeted by small arms on the evening of November 13 by units of the Armenian armed forces.

Additionally, at around 0400 hours on November 14, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations in areas under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened fire on Azerbaijani army positions in Khojavand District. Units of the Azerbaijani army in the area responded relevantly.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks and recognized each other's territorial integrity.

---

