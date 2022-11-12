Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Constitution Day

12 November 2022 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Organization of Turkic States congratulated the founding member of the organization, the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Trend reports citing the organization's tweet.

"We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the institution wrote.

The Constitution Day is celebrated annually on November 12 in Azerbaijan.

