President Erdogan links Yerevan-Baku normalization process to Turkiye-Armenia ties

11 November 2022 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Armenia was clearly and specifically informed that if it acts in a positive direction towards Azerbaijan, then Türkiye's relations with Armenia will develop in a positive direction, Azeernews reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference before his visit to Uzbekistan.

The president added that the last time Türkiye held negotiations with Armenia was in Prague.

"Türkiye expects this from Armenia. Currently, this stage hasn't been reached. The Armenian diaspora in France and the USA is constantly acting against the normalization process, which has a negative impact on it. It's the leadership of Armenia that can give the process a positive direction. If it does so, the country's point of view will also change in a positive direction," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president is visiting Uzbekistan to attend the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Samarkand International Airport.

---

