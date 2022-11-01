Azerbaijan denies Armenian claim on army's retreat in Kalbajar direction off beam

1 November 2022 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has denied claims by the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces about the Azerbaijani army's alleged retreat in the Kalbajar direction, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the Armenian official alleged that the Azerbaijani Army "retreated, suffering casualties, and changed positions following skirmishes with the opposite side in the Istisu direction of Kalbajar district".

The ministry stressed that the statement shows the official's ignorance in the matter, as there has been stability on the border since October 24.

"No changes have happened in the operational situation and our units continue to stay at their duty station," the ministry added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

---

