1 November 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Parliament will hold regular hearings on the draft law "On political parties", the press service of the parliament told Trend.

According to the statement, the new law "On political parties" is being prepared based on the appeal of all political parties represented in parliament.

The next hearing is expected to take place on 4 November.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz