Turkish FM: New airports connect Azerbaijan's liberated lands to world

1 November 2022 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The connection of Azerbaijani liberated areas with the world has been established thanks to new airports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said speaking at Akdeniz University in Türkiye on October 31, Azernews reports.

"After the signing of the Shusha Declaration by our presidents, relations with Azerbaijan reached an allied level. We are witnessing the restoration of lands liberated from the occupation," he added.

The Zangilan International Airport was inaugurated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 20, 2022.

On October 26, 2021, the two leaders commissioned the Fuzuli Airport, built in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli District in less than a year.

The opening of the airports in Azerbaijan's de-occupied lands is considered one of the grand construction projects Azerbaijan has been implementing in the liberated lands following the 30-year-long Armenian occupation. The airports in the liberated lands are believed to boost the region's tourism and business potential.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first international leader, who landed at the brand-new airport in Fuzuli after Azerbaijan's remarkable victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020. Erdogan's historic visit to Fuzuli on October 26, 2021, to inaugurate the Fuzuli International Airport along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was of huge strategic importance and grabbed the regional and international media headlines.

At that point, in Fuzuli, President Aliyev stressed the importance of the visit, saying "this shows that Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as two brotherly countries, are always close to each other".

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz