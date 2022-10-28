ANAMA: Most landmine blasts occur beyond former front line [PHOTO]

28 October 2022 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The vast majority of the landmine incidents in the post-war period occurred beyond the former front line, Azernews reports via Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

“As many as 116 landmine incidents out of 156 that occurred in the post-second Karabakh War were registered beyond the bounds of the former front line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops,” the message specified.

Besides, 147 out of 266 victims of mine blasts, were killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in these areas, the agency noted.

In the course of investigations conducted by the agency, serious mine contamination was found in gardens, forests, vineyards, destroyed settlements, cemeteries, and river banks located around these territories.

According to ANAMA, the agency has hard data on booby-trapped cemeteries, located in Yusifjanli and Garahaji villages of Aghdam District, Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil District, and Suarasi village of Lachin District.

The agency stressed that in 2021, two civilians died, and two more were injured while visiting a cemetery in Aghdam's Yusifjanli village.

“On October 21, 2022, the landmine blast at the cemetery landmine blast in Lachin's Suarasi village killed one person and injured another person,” the message stated.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Two Azerbaijani civilians, Tartar residents Rafail Bayramov (46) and Nijat Jabbarov (32), were injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion on October 1. They were both admitted to the central district hospital. According to preliminary reports, their legs were amputated.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

