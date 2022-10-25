US eager to see stable Caucasus - State Department spokesperson

25 October 2022 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that the USA wants to see a stable Caucasus region, Azernews reports.

The official made the remark during a press conference on October 25.

Commenting on recent military exercises conducted by Iran on the border with Azerbaijan, he noted that the USA wants to see a stable Caucasus region and the country made its interest in this very clear.

"We work both with Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate tensions between those two countries and to work to de-escalate any broader tensions that may arise," Price said.

To recap, a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took place on the margins of the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on 13 October.

This was followed, almost immediately, by the announcement of large-scale military exercises in the north of the country by the Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour. Then ensued a three-day military drill, codenamed “IRGC Ground Forces Might ''.

