Marketplace opens in Zangilan's Aghali village

By Sabina Mammadli

A marketplace, aimed at meeting the needs of residents, has been opened in Zangilan's Aghali village, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The products of about 40 entrepreneurs will be sold on the marketplace with the support of the agency, the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), and the Turkish Kolin company.

The total area of ​​the marketplace, located on Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood Street, is 240 m². Along with the products manufactured in Aghali, agricultural products of neighboring districts, everyday goods, souvenirs, carpets, textiles, handicrafts, and others will be sold there.

The country’s liberated territories are the first where smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is being implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

