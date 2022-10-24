Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan special army boosts defense capabilities [PHOTO]

24 October 2022 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani army's Nakhchivan corps is bolstering its defense capabilities at strategic Havush and Buzgov heights, Azernews reports via the Defense Ministry.

On October 20, Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Chairman Vasif Talibov inspected the improvement of military fortifications, the organization of personnel service, and living conditions in Havush and Buzgov areas.

The army-building measures are underway in Nakhchivan. Exemplary service conditions have been created for military personnel, who are stationed in mountainous terrains and at strategic heights, as well as the service conditions have been improved at defense positions in several regions.

Five military points have been constructed and provided with electricity, natural gas, and all kinds of necessary furniture, while four military points have been reconstructed to improve military personnel's living conditions.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly presented the distinguished servicemen with priceless gifts, expressed his gratitude to the servicemen, showed interest in the circumstances that had been created, and familiarized himself with the topographical and tactical conditions as well as the state of our positions at the command observation post.

To improve the living conditions of the personnel, five stations have been reconstructed, and they have been provided with electricity, natural gas, and all kinds of furniture. Over 20 km of interposition power lines were replaced with new ones, access roads to all positions have been improved, and an additional 6 km of access roads have been built. Increased defense capabilities by providing positions with concrete shelters. All positions were provided with food, goods, water, fuel, and firewood, and a winter reserve was created. Solar panels have been put in place at the locations in addition to industrial lights to utilize alternative and renewable energy sources.

In challenging mountainous terrain, observation stations, trenches, and communication lines are weather-adapted. Positions, observation stations, and main reserve trenches have been built.

A reliable defense system has been installed at positions in the Havush and Buzgov regions of Nakhchivan. For professional troops and commanders with high combat training, excellent service conditions have been developed at these levels. The solid defense of sites is ensured by strong engineering fortifications, as well as by the expertise and talents of soldiers.

"The moral and psychological state of the personnel and professionalism allow us to successfully carry out any task." - the statement said.

According to reports, services have been organized in secure and comfortable settings in the rebuilt dormitories, canteen, commodities, and food storage, among other facilities. For the exemplary organization of service in the coming cold winter months, the necessary reserve has been created at the forefront.

The Supreme Assembly chairman also visited the posts in the Buzgov area, spoke with the troops and commanders, and gave them the necessary orders to fortify the positions and continue landscaping. He also inquired about the educational system at a remote secondary school, where he presented students with presents.

