Experts urge for proper assessment of Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijanis [PHOTO]

"Western countries react instantly to wh“War crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan are not given due attention. Azerbaijan is mostly portrayed as an aggressor country and Armenia as a victim. However, the reality is that almost 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens are missing. Few people in western countries know about it,” Ukrainian pundit and researcher at the Henry Jackson Society, Taras Kuzio, said, Azernews reports.at is happening in Ukraine. However, they do not react to the war crimes taking place in the Muslim country of Azerbaijan. Both during the first and the second Karabakh wars, there were violations of laws and cases of killing of civilians," said Kuzio.

Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Chingiz Asgarov, who also took part in the seminar, said.

"Speaking about war crimes, we must say that these are violations of human rights."

He noted that the European Court of Human Rights was investigating violations of the European Convention on Human Rights

"A large part of Azerbaijani territory was under Armenian occupation. According to the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights, it is known that Armenia violates the rights of Azerbaijani citizens."

Asgarov added that in keeping with Article 81 of international humanitarian law, Armenia must indicate places where it has planted land mines. The mines must be deactivated to ensure the safety of civilians.

"Demining operations have a number of difficulties because Armenia has not provided accurate maps of the minefields. As a result, more than 250 people have been killed since the war ended. Only in Zangilan after the war, over 155,000 mines were found and deactivated. In total, more than 300,000 mines and other explosive ordnances were found in the liberated areas," Asgarov added.

Chingiz Asgarov also added that the European Court of Human Rights has been informed about the discovery of human remains in Edilli village of Khojavand District and it is a bloody crime, committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

