Azerbaijan sets up secretariat on delimitation of state border with Armenia

14 October 2022 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has set up a secretariat for the delimitation of the state border with Armenia, the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on measures to ensure the activities of the State Commission established on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Under According to the decree, the establishment of the Secretariat of the Commission, the directions and organization of its activities were determined to organize the State Commission's current activities.

