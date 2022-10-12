Envoy: Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations on the rise & have great potential

12 October 2022 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations are on the rise and possess great potential, Azernews reports, citing the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev.

The ambassador made the remarks in an exclusive interview with KNIA Kabar in light of the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan on October 11.

The diplomat stressed that relations between the two states are reaching a higher and higher quality level, and high-level negotiations open up new horizons of cooperation for both countries.

Answering a question on which joint initiatives on the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan agenda are the most in-demand and important in light of current global events, Osmonaliev stated that visits by presidents are always meticulously planned and carried out in the context of warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

In general, each state visit provides a new impetus to bilateral ties or creates a new chapter in inter-state relations. For example, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Baku on April 19-20 elevated Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations to strategic partnership status, with the leaders signing a corresponding declaration, he said.

Furthermore, at Kyrgyzstan's request, a memorandum on the establishment of the Interstate Council of Heads of States was signed, which is a unique mechanism for promoting the interaction of state bodies under the constant control of the presidents of both countries, who should hold meetings of the Interstate Council at least once a year.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will convene the inaugural meeting of the Interstate Council in both a limited and expanded format during his current state visit. In addition to increasing bilateral relations, the presidents will tackle the most serious regional concerns on the agenda today, the ambassador underlined.

“When compared to earlier years, bilateral ties are presently expanding rapidly and upwardly. As previously said, I believe significant progress has been made in the political and diplomatic spheres. For example, the last visit by the Azerbaijani president was 10 years ago, and the Azerbaijani president is arriving in Kyrgyzstan within the framework of bilateral relations for the first time in nearly twenty years of his presidency, without reference to any other international political event,” Osmonaliyev recalled.

Commenting on the new horizons of the interstate dialogue, the diplomat underlined that both presidents are now focusing on strengthening economic cooperation. So far, the level of trade between the two countries has been fairly low - approximately 10 million dollars per year.

At the same time, the existing potential allows for a dozens-fold rise in trade volume on a mutually advantageous basis.

“We have planned and begun to carry out operations to establish the Kyrgyzstan Trading House in Azerbaijan. The creation of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund is planned very soon. I really hope that direct flights between the capitals will be opened, which will give a good impetus to the development of tourism. I believe that in a relatively short time we will see progress in the trade and economic sphere,” he stressed.

Furthermore, the transportation and logistical aspects must be considered. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are one of the routes of the so-called new Silk Road, and there are growing volumes of traffic from China through the South Caucasus to Europe.

Commenting on the cultural and humanitarian aspects of bilateral cooperation, the ambassador stressed that the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples are historically linked by Turkic roots, culture, customs, and religion.

The degree of growth of cultural and humanitarian connection appears to be dependent on the degree of development of political, diplomatic, and economic relations: the stronger the first two, the higher the last three, Osmonaliev stressed.

The Kyrgyzstan Days of Culture will be hosted in Azerbaijan in 2023, and the festivities will also highlight the work of prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, who would have become 95 years old.

“By the way, I would like to note with pleasure and pride that Azerbaijan remembers and honors the memory of our famous compatriot, who is also considered a great writer of the Turkic world. In 2008, Chinghiz Torekulovich was awarded by the Azerbaijani President with the Order of Friendship No. 1 during his visit to Baku,” the envoy recalled.

Concerning specific joint projects and areas of cooperation, Osmonaliev stated that Azerbaijan has agreed to share its advanced experience in the field of digitalization; to provide access to its highly developed transport logistics and satellites in space; and to provide quotas for Kyrgyz students in its universities, such as the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy, the State Agrarian University in Ganja, Military Institute among others. The embassy is presently working in these areas; this is a large issue that deserves its own discussion, he added.

Evaluating President Sadyr Japarov’s role in this regard, the envoy said that under Kyrgyzstan’s constitution, the president, as the head of the executive branch, determines and implements the domestic and foreign policy of the country, therefore, the role of Sadyr Japarov in the nation’s foreign policy is the most important one.

“How the country is perceived in the international arena depends on the head of state. Building warm friendly relations with the leader of Azerbaijan, who has been successfully operating in regional and world politics for a long time, is certainly very significant and necessary for our state, which is why the first state visit of the president of a fraternal country is given such importance,” he emphasized.

