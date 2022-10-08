Armenia agrees to assist EU's civilian mission on border with Azerbaijan

8 October 2022 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenia has agreed to assist the civilian EU mission in carrying out its future mission on the border with Azerbaijan.

The statement was made following the quadripartite meeting of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Union Council Charles Michel in Prague.

In turn, Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with this mission on issues as far as it is concerned. Thus, the mission will begin its activities in October and continue its activities for two months. The purpose of the mission is to build confidence and provide support through the preparation of reports on the work of the border commissions.

According to the statement, the EU and France wanted to create a border monitoring mission, including Azerbaijan, and enter the region via it. Azerbaijan objected to this as a country that values ​​its sovereignty. After a firm position was expressed, it was decided that the mission would operate only on the territory of Armenia.

Azerbaijan will cooperate with the mission in accordance with its own interests. The border mission will help build confidence and contribute to the border delimitation process.

Furthermore, following the quadripartite meeting, Azerbaijan and Armenia recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty by reaffirming their adherence to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991.

The parties confirmed that this will become the basis for the work of the commissions on the delimitation of the border, and their next meeting of the commissions will be held in Brussels at the end of October.

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

