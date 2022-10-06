President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of European Political Community Summit [PHOTO]

6 October 2022 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the European Political Community Summit has kicked off in Prague, the Czech Republic, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.

The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination and aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of common interest, strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent.

Leaders from 44 European countries gather in Prague to launch a European Political Community aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity.

The summit will involve a series of meetings on the key challenges Europe faces: security, energy, climate, the economic situation, and migration.

